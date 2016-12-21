Facebook Launches News Feed Messages To Counter Google Doodle

In its recent attempt to educate people, Facebook took on search engine giant Google by coming up with a similar programme with news feed messages about events and holidays.

Till now, Google has been serving a new Doodle on every special day.

Similar to a Google Doodle, which is a special, temporary alteration of the logo on Google's homepage that is intended to celebrate holidays, events, achievements and people, messages from Facebook will appear at the top of News Feed about a specific event or moment.

The goal of the message will be "to give people ways to connect and share with friends during holidays and events".

The programme will also help people discover fun and interesting cultural moments and celebrate moments in history that continue to make the world more open and connected.

Many users, across the globe, use Facebook as their primary app or website to check news and events in the morning. The company has been quoted as saying that this is a marketing programme that will allow its users to talk about the happenings in their countries or even the world.

"We are introducing a marketing programme to invite people to share and talk about events and moments that are happening in their communities and around the world," Gary Briggs, Chief Marketing Officer at Facebook, wrote in a post.