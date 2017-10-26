Facebook Launches Workplace Chat App For Desktop

Facebook on Thursday launched the desktop version of its Workplace Chat app that can be downloaded by anyone on PC, Mac, Android or iOS. "Now, we're offering a messaging-focused experience through Workplace Chat, both on desktop and mobile," said Julien Codorniou, Vice President, Workplace by Facebook. "Workplace Chat has always had mobile and browser components, and now we're adding a desktop app. With the desktop app, people can access the same great features of the mobile app directly from their desktop," Codorniou wrote in a blog post.Workplace Chat includes video chat with a co-worker or group, screen sharing and file sharing. "It also includes features like message reactions, @mentions, and gifts that keep the conversation fun but focused," Codorniou added. Workplace Chat will be updated in the coming weeks to include support for group video chat on the desktop and on mobile. "People will soon be able to click a button and instantly start a video call for their team," Codorniou said.Facebook launched Workplace a year ago to help make companies more connected and productive. Currently, more than 30,000 organisations are using Workplace worldwide -- including Walmart, Heineken, Spotify, Lyft and the Reliance Group.