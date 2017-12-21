Facebook Lets Users Know When Their Pictures Are Posted
"If you're in a photo and are part of the audience for that post, we'll notify you, even if you haven't been tagged"
Facebook logo. (image: Reuters)
Facebook on Tuesday added a way for people to know when their pictures are posted anywhere on the leading social network. The notifications will rely on optional new tools that tap into face-recognition capabilities and already suggest friends to "tag" in pictures uploaded to Facebook. Users will now get word when their images pop up at the social network, according to director of applied machine learning - Joaquin Quinonero Candela.
"If you're in a photo and are part of the audience for that post, we'll notify you, even if you haven't been tagged," Candela said in a blog post. Facebook users will be able to tag themselves in images posted elsewhere in the social network or express concerns about pictures to people who post them, according to Candela. Facebook planned to soon apply the face recognition technology to profile photos, to thwart people from being impersonated on the social network.
The California-based company was also putting the technology to work to give visually impaired people more information about images on Facebook. The new features were being rolled out on Facebook everywhere except Canada and the European Union, where face-recognition technology is not employed, according to Candela.
Don't Miss: Tech and Auto Show | Ep 24 | Honor 7X, TVS Apache RR 310, Volvo XC60 & More
"If you're in a photo and are part of the audience for that post, we'll notify you, even if you haven't been tagged," Candela said in a blog post. Facebook users will be able to tag themselves in images posted elsewhere in the social network or express concerns about pictures to people who post them, according to Candela. Facebook planned to soon apply the face recognition technology to profile photos, to thwart people from being impersonated on the social network.
The California-based company was also putting the technology to work to give visually impaired people more information about images on Facebook. The new features were being rolled out on Facebook everywhere except Canada and the European Union, where face-recognition technology is not employed, according to Candela.
Don't Miss: Tech and Auto Show | Ep 24 | Honor 7X, TVS Apache RR 310, Volvo XC60 & More
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 23rd December 2004: MS Dhoni's Forgettable ODI Debut
- Lionel Messi Inspired Barcelona Smash Three Past Real Madrid At Bernabeu
- Gurdas Maan Showers Love On Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma
- Centre Orders States to Take Stern Action on Unauthorised Crash Guards on Vehicles
- From Anushka To Deepika: Fashion Trends That Celebrities Embraced In 2017