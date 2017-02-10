Facebook Lite, Now With Better Speed, Sees Over 200 Million Monthly Users

Facebook Lite, launched in 2015, to run on lower-end Android smartphones with lower RAM and as a solution for spotty internet connection, has reached over 200 million monthly active users. The social media giant, had introduced the leaner version of Facebook in 2015; it occupies less space when compared to the regular app.

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg wrote in a post: "We built a light version of Facebook for people with low bandwidth internet. Now 200 million people use it to connect around the world. I loved hearing this news -- what a great start to the day."

"In many areas, networks can be slow and unable to support all the functions available on Facebook. FB Lite gives people access to core Facebook experiences like News Feed more quickly and while consuming less data," Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg said in a blog post.

Meanwhile, the latest update to the Facebook Lite app brings in better speed and with this, the app has reached out to more regions like South Korea, Italy, United Arab Emirates, and Israel. It is pertinent to note that Facebook Lite registered 100 million users in March 2016, in less than nine months since its unveiling. Users can download Facebook Lite the Google Play Store.