Facebook Live Features: Add Friends, DM Viewers, Landscape Mode in New Update

To connect more people on Facebook Live, the social network giant has announced a new feature that will let users go live with an another friend for a collaborative broadcast.

"The feature was previously available to public figures, but now it is rolling out wide, allowing users to argue or chat with friends in a Live setting," technology website techcrunch.com reported on Wednesday.

The company also announced the ability for live-streaming users to start a direct message with one of their viewers so they can have a private chat during the broadcast.

Users can have conversations in landscape mode for a split-screen style or portrait for picture-in-picture mode.

Facebook earlier announced that its AR camera effects platform will be coming to Live that would change the way people interact with friends on the social network.

The camera effects platform includes two products: Frames Studio and AR Studio.

Frames Studio is an online creative editor, now available globally, that allows people to design frames that can be used either as profile picture frames or in the new Facebook camera.

AR Studio, now open for beta applications, can be used to create masks, scripted effects, animated frames and other AR technologies that react to movement, the environment or interactions during Live videos.

