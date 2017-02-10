Mark Zuckerberg Shows Off New VR Gloves in His Visit to Oculus Lab

Mark Zuckerberg has hinted at his team's efforts towards entering the nascent market of VR wearables and other tracking devices.

Today, Mark Zuckerberg posted some pictures of his visit to the Oculus Research Lab located in Redmond, Washington.

In the lab, the Oculus team led by Michael Abrash is working on further enhancing the VR and AR experience.

As posted by Zuckerberg, the team is currently focussing on eye tracking, advanced optics, mixed reality and some new ways to map the human body.

Through his photos, Mark Zuckerberg unveiled a new prototype for VR gloves which look like they can enable the user to interact in a virtual environment by a real movement of hands.

The ultimate aim of the Oculus team is to embed VR and AR experience into easily portable glasses and a software that will let the users experience almost anything.

This, combined with a technology which would enable users to interact with the virtual world just like a user would do with the real one, may be the next big breakthrough in the world of technology by Facebook.

