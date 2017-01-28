Facebook News Feed is Set to Change

In a bid to improve the content on its platform, Facebook will now credit publishers if their video is watched for a minimum of three seconds and take down those which have minimum "views".

Read more: Mark Zuckerberg, Facing Wave of Criticism, Stops Attempt to Force Hawaii Land Sale

The social media giant would now use a new algorithm that would determine the value of a video and it would rank that clip accordingly in a user's News Feed.

Read more: BlackBerry Dual SIM Budget Android Smartphone Surfaces

"Today, we're announcing a change to the way we rank videos in News Feed to adjust the value we give to how much of a video is watched," Facebook said in a blog post on Saturday.

Read more: Vodafone May Join Hands With Idea Cellular

One of the signals we look at is 'per cent completion' -- the per cent of each video you watch -- to help us understand which videos you enjoyed. If you watch most or all of a video, this tells us that you found the video to be compelling," the post added.

Read more: Vodafone May Join Hands With Idea Cellular

This would tell Facebook how the communities consume videos, eventually empowering the company to avoid penalising longer videos.

The micro-blogging site said it "expects that most Pages will not see significant changes in distribution as a result of this update, longer videos that people spend time watching may see a slight increase in distribution on Facebook".

This may also trigger a dip for shorter videos in News Feed distribution.