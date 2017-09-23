Facebook Presents ad Performance Measurement Solutions For Advertisers.

In a bid to provide brands way to compare advertisements performances, Facebook has introduced new measurement solutions that will enable advertisers to see the impact of their ad campaigns on the social networking platform and TV. Facebook, in collaboration with data measurement firm Nielsen, launched "Nielsen Total Brand Effect with Lift" solution through which advertisers can interpret their cross-platform results, the company said in a statement late on Friday.The solution leverages Nielsen's expertise in television measurement and its database of television programming to poll for TV ad exposure. The results are delivered independently by the company. The product is currently available to eligible advertisers via their Facebook representative in the US and the UK and will be available in Australia by the end of the year. The social media giant is also working on a solution "Facebook Cross-Platform Brand Lift", which will offer polling and results from cross-platform brand lift measurement for ads on Facebook, Instagram and Audience Network.The tool, which may be available to advertisers in early 2018, will also provide self-serve reporting, including that of Facebook usage during commercial breaks.