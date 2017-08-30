Facebook Raising Funds For Hurricane Harvey Relief Efforts

.update_date{font-size:12px;color:#666;display:block;text-align:left}.update_date strong{font-weight:700}.update_date{font-size:12px;color:#666;display:block;text-align:left}.update_date strong{font-weight:700}.related-storybox{padding:10px 0;border-top:1px solid #eee;border-bottom:1px solid #eee;margin:14px 0}.related-storybox h2{font-size:20px;padding-bottom:6px;color:#222}.related-storybox ul{display:flex;justify-content:space-between}.related-storybox ul li{background:#f0f0f0;margin-right:10px;flex:1;padding:10px;box-sizing:border-box;font-size:15px;line-height:21px}.related-storybox ul li:last-child{margin-right:0}.related-storybox ul li a{color:#222}.related-storybox ul li img{float:left;padding-right:10px}@media(max-width:600px){.related-storybox ul li{flex-basis:100%;margin-bottom:10px;height:92px;margin-right:0}.related-storybox ul{display:block}} Apple

Two days after Apple started accepting donations for Hurricane Harvey relief efforts, Facebook has announced that it would raise, from the users on the platform, funds to the tune of $1 million for the cause. To contribute funds to Harvey recovery efforts on the platform, users can follow the message on top of their News Feed urging them to donate or they can donate directly through the centre for Disaster Philanthropy's Facebook page, Tech Crunch reported on Tuesday.In June, Facebook announced that its Safety Check feature -- a tool for users to mark themselves as "safe" during emergencies and natural disasters -- would integrate support for crisis-specific fundraising. On Monday, Apple announced that it has partnered with the American Red Cross to accept donations through the iTunes Store for Hurricane Harvey relief efforts. Apple CEO Tim Cook tweeted: "Prayers for Texas and all those affected by #HurricaneHarvey. Join us in the relief effort by donating: http://apple.co/2xmVm50."Users can donate money in $5, $10, $25, $50, $100 and $200 denominations and Apple will transfer all the money to the Red Cross. Harvey first made landfall in Rockport, located northeast of Corpus Christi, at 10 p.m. on Friday as a Category 4 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 215 kmph.