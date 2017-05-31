Facebook Refuses to Remove Revenge Porn Post

In a stark contrast to community standards, Facebook has reportedly refused to remove a fat shaming, revenge porn post published in a secret, gender exclusive group that has over 14,000 male members.

According to a report in Northern Star on Tuesday, the post showed a man having sex with a female partner accompanied with a disgusting caption.

"What is the biggest whale that you have harpooned? I went through a tubby phase and landed this 130kg beast," read the caption accompanying the post in the secret group.

The post garnered more than 230 likes and 103 comments but none of the members defended the girl except Hayden Brein who reported it to Facebook.

However, Brein was informed that the post did not breach Facebook's Community Standards and wouldn't be removed.

"I bite my tongue over the daily misogynistic, racist, homophobic and generally uneducated posts in the group because hey, this is a safe space for the working class Aussie males," Brein wrote.

"This, however, crosses the line in a very, very big way, and needs to be stopped immediately. Men's groups can be a great help to plenty of people going through tough times, but 'banter' is no excuse for this sort of behaviour," he added.

In an attempt to get the post removed, Brein published a screenshot of the content and asked others to share it around, so Facebook would be pressured into taking action.

The case is similar to the female-only group "Bad Girls Advice" that the Facebook also refused to shut down, after it shared unsolicited naked photos, condoning violence against men, promoting bestiality and fun of the last recent Manchester bombing attack.

"The content that is shared on Facebook must comply with our Community Standards. If we become aware of content that does not comply, we will remove it," the report quoted a Facebook spokeswoman as saying in relation to the Bad Girls Advice page.

