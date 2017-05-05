Facebook Set to Enter Hollywood, as it looks to Hire Producers for Making Movies

Facebook will be soon among the tech giants making their entry into Hollywood as the company is currently looking for people who can create its own video programming.

The social networking giant is looking for a film producer, which was posted to LinkedIn six days ago. The producer is required to "develop, script, produce and edit sharable motion picture content," CNBC reported on Thursday.

Facebook is also hiring a "software engineer, film" whose job will be "integrating footage from creative teams into our content rendering engine to produce new personalised videos."

"Last year we started to invest in more original video content to help seed the ecosystem. We plan to do more in 2017," Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook CEO was quoted as saying earlier this year.

Facebook makes personalised videos for its 1.9 billion users on anniversaries of notable events in their lives.

"There's also a listing for a production lead for media partnerships, based in Los Angeles. This person will work with 'creators, studios and media companies around the world to produce video programming that is well-suited for new and emerging consumption patterns and mobile and social viewing experiences'," the report said.

The company's Chief Financial Officer David Wehner noted that Facebook was "kickstarting" the production of longer-form content on its sites.

"Like its fellow tech giants, Facebook wants to boost video views on its Internet properties to take advantage of an explosion in demand for digital video advertising," the report added.

But as Facebook plans an entry into Hollywood, its rival YouTube already has gained enough ground that has been working with user-generated video for a decade.

More than 1 billion of hours are viewed on YouTube every day, according to Google.