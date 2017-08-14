Tech
Facebook Closes Street Artist's Page For 'Hate Speech'

The conservative artist known as Sabo hung "F*ck Zuck 2020" posters, the symbol after the "F" being a middle finger, in various California cities.

IANS

Updated:August 14, 2017, 2:16 PM IST
Facebook Closes Street Artist's Page For 'Hate Speech'
Facebook has "unpublished" a page run by a street artist who attacked the social network's founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg with posters disparaging his alleged presidential aspirations, media reported. The conservative artist known as Sabo hung "F*ck Zuck 2020" posters, the symbol after the "F" being a middle finger, in various California cities, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The notice to shut down his page appeared on Sunday. "Your page has been unpublished for using hate speech," read the message at the Unsavory Agents fan page run by Sabo. Sabo, a known critic of liberal politics of celebrities and corporations, conducts business transactions at the website named Unsavory Agents. "It took a week, but it finally came down, " the artist, who uses the pen name Sabo, told The Hollywood Reporter. "Zuckerberg isn't only a thief, he's thin-skinned," Sabo added.

Sabo's art also attacked in the past 2016 US presidential aspirants Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders.

