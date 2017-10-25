Facebook Testing 4K Resolution For Regular Videos
According to a report, Facebook is testing Ultra-High-Resolution video uploads that use the 2160p UHD-1 standard for both uploaders and watchers.
Facebook Testing 4K Video For Regular Videos (photo for representation).
After launching a host of video-centric features over the last year, Facebook is now finally testing 4K quality of videos that can be played on the platform. According to a report in TechCrunch, Facebook is testing Ultra-High-Resolution video uploads that use the 2160p UHD-1 standard for both uploaders and watchers. The website also said some Facebook pages and profiles can post and watch 4K videos.
Video hosting platform YouTube has been working with 4K video since 2010 with 4K live streaming rolling out last year. Facebook already supports 4K resolutions in its live 360 videos. The push to higher resolution video comes after considering Facebook's push into original content with several original shows coming to the Watch tab.
