Facebook Testing Feature to Find New Friends: Report
The feature shows users various potential connections on tap of a button asking "get to know (name's) friends".
Facebook Testing Feature to Find New Friends: Report (Image: Reuters)
Facebook is rolling out a new feature that allows users to get familiar with their friends' friends. The feature shows users various potential connections on tap of a button asking "get to know (name's) friends", Tech Crunch reported on Friday. The option, which is not available for all users as of now, gives potential friends' information like the events they both have attended, pages they like, places they have worked or lived.
It also showcases connections with existing friends for users to orient with friends they have not interacted with in a while, the report added. Facebook is also testing out another functionality in its Messenger that would allow the users to connect if they both indicate that they are interested in hanging out. Focusing on friendly encounters, the feature prompts messages like -- "Would you like to meet up with (name) this week?"
Earlier this year, Facebook had rolled out "Discover People" feature to let users find new connections through groups and events.
