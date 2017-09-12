Facebook Testing Instant Videos For Android App

Facebook is working on a new feature called "Instant Videos" and would make sure that users do not have to waste data plan for downloading them. The company is testing the feature on Android and the move could help Facebook outpace its rivals such as YouTube, Twitter, Snapchat and other competitors that also see video as the future. "Instant Videos" are being tested with a small percentage of people using its Android application, the social media giant was quoted as saying by TechCrunch on Tuesday.This feature appears to download various Facebook videos while you're connected to Wi-Fi so that they'll be able to start playing immediately on your phone when you're inside the app. The feature was first spotted by The Next Web's tech journalist Matt Navarra. The "Instant Video" would be similar to Facebook's hosted content format -- "Instant Articles" that loads faster than mobile websites so users.Facebook has been ramping up to compete with its rivals and in a recent development, the company has reportedly agreed to shell out a whopping $1 billion to become a major hub for videos. The company has agreed to spend as much as $1 billion to cultivate original shows for its platform, according to people familiar with the matter. The figure, which could fluctuate based on the success of Facebook's' programming, covers potential spending through 2018, a report in The Wall Street Journal said.The figure is less than what the company's digital rivals such as Netflix invested. Netflix spent $6 billion in 2017 and Amazon shelled out $4.5 billion. The company has improved its strategy for video content, including cutting deals for digital TV shows. Earlier this month, Facebook rolled out "Watch" service -- a redesigned video platform for creators and publishers -- for every US citizen who uses the social media platform.