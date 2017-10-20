Facebook to Introduce 'Explore Feed' For Desktop

Facebook will introduce "Explore Feed" for users on the desktop to help them discover stories beyond the friends and pages they already follow, reports said. "The company's tests of an alternative News Feed dubbed the 'Explore' Feed have progressed to a full rollout, the company now confirms. This is the beginning of the official rollout of the Explore Feed," TechCrunch reported late on Wednesday.The new feature is found on the left-side bar, within the "Explore" section -- where users also find links to features such as "Events", "Groups", "Pages", "Moments", "Saved items", among others. Facebook's new "Explore Feed" provides content that is similar to what the user has already liked, or what is popular among their network of friends.The social media giant has been testing "Explore Feed" for some time. Earlier this year, it was designated by a "rocket ship" icon, which may have confused users who didn't understand its purpose, the TechCrunch report added.