Facebook to Introduce 'Explore Feed' For Desktop
The new feature is found on the left-side bar, within the "Explore" section -- where users also find links to features such as "Events", "Groups", "Pages", "Moments", "Saved items", among others.
Facebook to Introduce 'Explore Feed' For Desktop (Image: REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer)
Facebook will introduce "Explore Feed" for users on the desktop to help them discover stories beyond the friends and pages they already follow, reports said. "The company's tests of an alternative News Feed dubbed the 'Explore' Feed have progressed to a full rollout, the company now confirms. This is the beginning of the official rollout of the Explore Feed," TechCrunch reported late on Wednesday.
The new feature is found on the left-side bar, within the "Explore" section -- where users also find links to features such as "Events", "Groups", "Pages", "Moments", "Saved items", among others. Facebook's new "Explore Feed" provides content that is similar to what the user has already liked, or what is popular among their network of friends.
The social media giant has been testing "Explore Feed" for some time. Earlier this year, it was designated by a "rocket ship" icon, which may have confused users who didn't understand its purpose, the TechCrunch report added.
3 Reasons To Buy Apple iPhone 8 Plus and 2 Reasons To Skip It | Feat The Unbiased Blog
The new feature is found on the left-side bar, within the "Explore" section -- where users also find links to features such as "Events", "Groups", "Pages", "Moments", "Saved items", among others. Facebook's new "Explore Feed" provides content that is similar to what the user has already liked, or what is popular among their network of friends.
The social media giant has been testing "Explore Feed" for some time. Earlier this year, it was designated by a "rocket ship" icon, which may have confused users who didn't understand its purpose, the TechCrunch report added.
3 Reasons To Buy Apple iPhone 8 Plus and 2 Reasons To Skip It | Feat The Unbiased Blog
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Secret Superstar review: Heartbreaking And Heartwarming In Equal Measure
- 2018 Audi A7 Sportback Unveiled
- These Adorable Pictures of Karan Johar's Kids Yash And Roohi Will Make Your Day
- Secret Superstar Is More Than Just a Story of Dreams and Passion, Here's Why
- AR Rahman Took Around 1,000 Auditions For Upcoming Film 99 Songs