Facebook to Update Suicide Prevention Tools for Live Videos
Facebook is allowing users to report a live broadcast for an escalated response from Facebook. (Image: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic)
With the surge in instances of people using Facebook Live to stream suicides, the social networking giant is including new options for people to report such videos.
According to a report in Abc News on Wednesday, Facebook said that it's in a "unique position," through personal connections people have on Facebook, to help connect those in distress with people who can support them.
Facebook is allowing users to report a live broadcast for an escalated response from Facebook.
That will trigger Facebook to reach out to emergency workers, if the person is in imminent danger.
"Separately, the person filming will also be shown a set of resources pop up on their phone screen, so they can contact a friend or a help line," the report noted.
The new tools extend to the Facebook posts also as the company is rolling out featurs to report posts about suicide or self-injury.
Those feeling depressed will have easier ways to contact crisis workers through Messenger.
