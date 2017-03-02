  • Associate Sponsor
»
1-min read

Facebook to Update Suicide Prevention Tools for Live Videos

IANS

Updated: March 2, 2017, 10:37 AM IST
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp
Facebook to Update Suicide Prevention Tools for Live Videos
Facebook is allowing users to report a live broadcast for an escalated response from Facebook. (Image: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic)

With the surge in instances of people using Facebook Live to stream suicides, the social networking giant is including new options for people to report such videos.

Read more: Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Matte Black Colour to Go on Sale Today

According to a report in Abc News on Wednesday, Facebook said that it's in a "unique position," through personal connections people have on Facebook, to help connect those in distress with people who can support them.

Read more: Nokia 6, Nokia 5 Price and Specifications in Pictures

Facebook is allowing users to report a live broadcast for an escalated response from Facebook.

Read more: OnePlus 5 to Launch in April: Could be Waterproof with 8 GB RAM and 256GB Storage

That will trigger Facebook to reach out to emergency workers, if the person is in imminent danger.

Read more: Nokia 3310 New Design and Specifications in Picture

"Separately, the person filming will also be shown a set of resources pop up on their phone screen, so they can contact a friend or a help line," the report noted.

The new tools extend to the Facebook posts also as the company is rolling out featurs to report posts about suicide or self-injury.

Those feeling depressed will have easier ways to contact crisis workers through Messenger.

First Published: March 2, 2017, 8:57 AM IST
Read full article
Next Story
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.