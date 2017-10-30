Facebook, Twitter Should Step-up Fight Against Extremism: World Economic Forum
As per the World Economic Forum, social media giants Facebook and Twitter should be more active in tackling extremism and stop the spread of violent content through their platforms.
Facebook Inc and Twitter Inc should be more aggressive in tackling extremism: World Economic Forum. (Photo by Chris Ratcliffe/Getty Images)
U.S. tech firms such as Facebook Inc and Twitter Inc should be more aggressive in tackling extremism and political misinformation if they want to avoid government action, a report from the World Economic Forum said on Monday. The study from the Swiss nonprofit organization adds to a chorus of calls for Silicon Valley to stem the spread of violent material from Islamic State militants and the use of their services by alleged Russian propagandists. Facebook, Twitter and Alphabet Inc's Google will go under the microscope of U.S. lawmakers on Tuesday and Wednesday when their general counsels will testify before three U.S. congressional committees on alleged Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.
The report from the World Economic Forum's human rights council warns that tech companies risk government regulation that would limit freedom of speech unless they "assume a more active self-governance role." It recommends that the companies conduct more thorough internal reviews of how their services can be misused and that they put in place more human oversight of content. The German parliament in June approved a plan to fine social media networks up to 50 million euros if they fail to remove hateful postings promptly, a law that Monday's study said could potentially lead to the takedown of massive amounts of content.
Watch: Apple iPhone X | First Look | Best iPhone Yet?
The report from the World Economic Forum's human rights council warns that tech companies risk government regulation that would limit freedom of speech unless they "assume a more active self-governance role." It recommends that the companies conduct more thorough internal reviews of how their services can be misused and that they put in place more human oversight of content. The German parliament in June approved a plan to fine social media networks up to 50 million euros if they fail to remove hateful postings promptly, a law that Monday's study said could potentially lead to the takedown of massive amounts of content.
Watch: Apple iPhone X | First Look | Best iPhone Yet?
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Shikhar Dhawan Posts Emotional Message for Wife on 5th Anniversary
- Twinkle Ends Laughter Challenge Controversy With 'Lame Jokes'; Check Out Mallika Dua's Reaction
- Bigg Boss 11: Salman Khan Lashes Out at Priyank Sharma for Making 'Pune-Goa' Comment on Arshi Khan
- Chris Gayle wins Australia Masseuse Court Case
- Madame Tussauds Delhi Unveils Justin Bieber’s Wax Figure At The Grub Food Fest