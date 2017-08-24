Facebook Picks Veteran Executive to Lead Hardware Efforts - Report
Facebook launched the research shop, called Building 8, last year to conduct long-term work that might lead to hardware products.
Facebook on Wednesday named one of its veteran executives Andrew Bosworth to lead all of its consumer hardware efforts, including its Building 8 division, the Business Insider reported. Facebook launched the research shop, called Building 8, last year to conduct long-term work that might lead to hardware products.
Bosworth will oversee Building 8 and Oculus, Facebook's virtual reality arm, according to the report. The Building 8 unit is currently developing a video chat device called project Aloha.
Facebook was not immediately available for comment.
