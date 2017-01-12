Facebook, WPP Launch 'Creative Ambassador Programme' in India

Facebook, in association with global advertising and public relations company WPP, on Thursday launched 'Creative Ambassador Programme' in India that will empower WPP creative agencies to develop mobile first creatives for their clients.

The WPP Group has world-class companies providing advertising, marketing, communication services and activities worldwide. With the programme, Facebook is focused on helping partners develop ideas that intrigue and engage for the mobile world.

"The 'Creative Ambassador Programme' will help us bring together and educate creative talent to leverage the Facebook targeting tools and personalised marketing at scale to build brands and produce best in class work in a mobile-first world," said Umang Bedi, Managing Director, Facebook India and South Asia, in a statement.

The programme was launched in Asia-Pacific in June last year and has already been rolled out in Hong Kong and Singapore.

"By partnering with Facebook, WPP agencies will have access to the latest technology and knowledge that will enable them to help clients stay ahead of the curve," added Scott Spirit, WPP Chief Digital and Strategy Officer.

The partnership programme will be expanded to Australia this year, followed by New York to ensure people are up-to-speed on everything Facebook and Instagram have to offer and ensure creative agencies never miss out on new opportunities.