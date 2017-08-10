Facebook Takes on YouTube With 'Watch' Video Tab

</iframe<br /> <br /> <style>.update_date{font-size:12px;color:#666;display:block;text-align:left}.update_date strong{font-weight:700}.update_date{font-size:12px;color:#666;display:block;text-align:left}.update_date strong{font-weight:700}.related-storybox{padding:10px 0;border-top:1px solid #eee;border-bottom:1px solid #eee;margin:14px 0}.related-storybox h2{font-size:20px;padding-bottom:6px;color:#222}.related-storybox ul{display:flex;justify-content:space-between}.related-storybox ul li{background:#f0f0f0;margin-right:10px;flex:1;padding:10px;box-sizing:border-box;font-size:15px;line-height:21px}.related-storybox ul li:last-child{margin-right:0}.related-storybox ul li a{color:#222}.related-storybox ul li img{float:left;padding-right:10px}@media(max-width:600px){.related-storybox ul li{flex-basis:100%;margin-bottom:10px;height:92px;margin-right:0}.related-storybox ul{display:block}}</style><div class="tag"> <ul><li><a href="http://www.news18.com/newstopics/competitor.html">competitor</a></li><li><a href="http://www.news18.com/newstopics/facebook.html">facebook</a></li><li><a href="http://www.news18.com/newstopics/new-york-times.html">new york times</a></li><li><a href="http://www.news18.com/newstopics/us.html">us</a></li></ul> <span id="pub_date" class="update_date"></span> <script>var pub_art_date = '<strong>First Published:</strong> August 10, 2017, 10:29 AM IST';$('#pub_date').html(pub_art_date); In an apparent bid to take on Google-owned YouTube, Facebook has rolled out 'Watch' - a redesigned video platform for creators and publishers. The social media giant last year launched 'Video' tab in the US which offered a predictable place to find videos on Facebook. "Now we want to make it even easier to catch up with shows you love. We're introducing 'Watch', a new platform for shows on Facebook. 'Watch' will be available on mobile, on desktop and laptop and in our TV apps," Daniel Danker, Director of Product at Facebook wrote in a blog post on Wednesday.Shows are made up of episodes -- live or recorded -- and follow a theme or storyline. "To help you keep up with the shows you follow, Watch has a 'Watchlist' so you never miss out on the latest episodes," she added. The shows available include "Nas Daily", "Gabby Bernstein" and "Kitchen Little". "Nas Daily" publishes a daily show where he makes videos together with his fans from around the world.Gabby Bernstein, a New York Times bestselling author, uses a combination of recorded and live episodes to connect with her fans and answer questions in real time. Tastemade's "Kitchen Little" is a funny show about kids who watch a how-to video of a recipe, then instruct professional chefs on how to make it. Facebook has also signed a deal with Major League Baseball to broadcast one live game per week."To help inspire creators and seed the ecosystem, we've also funded some shows that are examples of community-oriented and episodic video series," Facebook said. "We'll be introducing 'Watch' to a limited group of people in the US and plan to bring the experience to more people soon," it added.