Fenda Audio Launched Trolly Speaker “T2” For Rs 10,990

Fenda Audio has launched its new flagship Trolly Speaker “T2” with an output power of 3000 PMPO and a 12v in-built rechargeable battery. The latest product offers integrated amplification and Bluetooth connectivity with compatible devices including smartphones, tablets and computers along with Karaoke features.The speaker system comes with 10” and 3” full-range drivers, diligently eliminating the sound distortion and ensures consistent, fully optimized stereo sounds. The speaker comes with the sing-along feature. It also has an in-built sturdy handle push bar to drag the speaker system.The device can be controlled by a Smartphone application, remote, knob mic-volume control and Echo and is embedded with an LCD display as well as an LED indicator light. The speaker battery play time of 8 hours according to the company and also includes a wireless mic input with a built in switching power supply, lead-acid cell.Features:-Output power: 3000 PMPO-Power: 100 ~ 240V output: 28W-Power: Battery 12V output: 22W-LCD display, LED indicator light-Built-in switching power supply, lead-acid cell-Wireless mic input-Battery Play Upto 8 hours, California Hotel at max volume