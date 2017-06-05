Fifa 18 'Ronaldo Edition' Out; Offers 3-Day Early Access on Pre-Bookings

Fifa Players are in for a treat as EA Sports has released its first look at the upcoming Fifa 18 football video game. In a short 'reveal trailer', EA Sports provided a glimpse at the enhanced graphics of the game.

What's more, the first look trailer of the Fifa 18 is fuelled by none other than the current world's best footballer and best FIFA Men’s Player - Cristiano Ronaldo.

EA Sports is offering a 3-days early access to the game upon pre-ordering the Fifa 18 now. The early edition of the Fifa 18 is being called the 'Ronaldo Edition' after the brilliant performance of the Real Madrid player throughout the season.

The Fifa 18 will be powered by Frostbite for enhanced graphics and gameplay and will be released on September 29, 2017.

