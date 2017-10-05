First Regional 'GST Rate Finder' Android App Launched by Telangana And AP Governor

Governor for Telangana and Andhra Pradesh E S L Narasimhan today launched the first regional language version of 'GST Rate Finder' Telugu version of the Mobile App for Android phones. Lauding GST implementation as a bold reform launched by the Centre, Narasimhan said the new tax regime paved the way for 'One country, One Tax' replacing the multiplicity of taxes.According to the Governor, GST will take at least six months to one year to settle down as it is a paradigm shift for the common man. "With the successful implementation of game-changing reform of GST, India will join league of super economic powers and people’s level of happiness will go up," said the Governor. He further said that with GST also, some elements may find a way to avoid paying taxes, but it is the responsibility of the departments concerned to plug the loopholes in the system.