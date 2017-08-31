Fitbit Announces New Premium Guidance and Coaching Offering Based on Your Data

.update_date{font-size:12px;color:#666;display:block;text-align:left}.update_date strong{font-weight:700}.update_date{font-size:12px;color:#666;display:block;text-align:left}.update_date strong{font-weight:700}.related-storybox{padding:10px 0;border-top:1px solid #eee;border-bottom:1px solid #eee;margin:14px 0}.related-storybox h2{font-size:20px;padding-bottom:6px;color:#222}.related-storybox ul{display:flex;justify-content:space-between}.related-storybox ul li{background:#f0f0f0;margin-right:10px;flex:1;padding:10px;box-sizing:border-box;font-size:15px;line-height:21px}.related-storybox ul li:last-child{margin-right:0}.related-storybox ul li a{color:#222}.related-storybox ul li img{float:left;padding-right:10px}@media(max-width:600px){.related-storybox ul li{flex-basis:100%;margin-bottom:10px;height:92px;margin-right:0}.related-storybox ul{display:block}} android

Fitbit, the global wearables brand, has introduced a new premium guidance and coaching paid offering designed to analyze your Fitbit data and activity level to deliver a custom curriculum of workouts, programs, content and other tools tailored to your specific goals. The first tools to launch with this offering include a new Fitbit Coach app, which rebrands the current Fitstar Personal Trainer app and combines its popular dynamic video workouts with new Audio Coaching sessions, expert-designed to help you increase endurance, speed and form.The newly re-branded Fitbit Coach app incorporates Fitstar’s proven dynamic workout content that adapts as you progress and uses your Fitbit data to recommend video and new audio workouts based on your fitness level and goals. The first programs focus on fitness and nutrition, the two areas Fitbit users have expressed the most interest in improving, with additional fitness, nutrition, wellness and sleep programs expected in 2018:Beginner Running: A six-week program designed by experts to help new runners make their way from the couch to running straight for 45 minutes. Powered by Fitbit’s new Audio Coaching workouts, and expert-designed curriculum, you’ll build endurance, learn proper form and stay motivated.Kick Your Sugar Habit: A four-week program designed to help you recognize and reduce added sugars and develop healthy eating habits. Using a new proprietary tool, the program will help you understand and avoid added sugars, which are not labeled on foods, and help align your consumption with World Health Organization guidelines through tips, goals and rewards.The new coaching services will launch with the Fitbit Coach personal training app, available on Android, iOS, and Windows devices in Fall 2017 with introductory pricing of $7.99 per month or $39.99 per year.