Five Fake Twitter Accounts in Delhi L-G's Name Blocked

Five fake Twitter accounts created in the name of Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal were blocked on Tuesday after Delhi Police's Cyber Cell made a request to the authorities at the microblogging site.

The L-G Office staff had informed Delhi Police headquarters late Monday evening about the fake Twitter accounts, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cyber Cell) Anyesh Roy said.

"We found that the five accounts were created by anonymous persons in the names of Anil Baijal, @LGGovDelhi and others. We sent emails to the Twitter headquarters to block these accounts, which has been done," Roy told IANS.

No complaint was filed by the L-G Office, either in writing or via email, in the matter, Roy added.

A couple of these accounts were created late Monday evening and were followed by over 2,000 persons within a couple of hours, police said.

Apart from displaying Baijal's pictures, these had objectionable comments against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Aam Aadmi Party, the officer said.

