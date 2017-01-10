Flipkart Apple Fest: Big Discounts on iPhone 6S, iPhone 7 Plus and Accessories

E-commerce site Flipkart promises big discounts and deals on the Apple iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 7, Apple Watch, iPhone 6S and iPhone 6 among others during 'Apple fest' from January 10-13.

Apple is also offering deals on iPhone back covers, lightning cables and Apple keyboards as well. Flipkart has opened a dedicated page to let users get a detailed peek into the offers on Apple products.

It is pertinent to note that Flipkart is also offering an additional five per cent discount on all debit and credit card purchases for iPhone 6.

We bring you the best deals on Flipkart during the Apple Fest.

Apple iPhone 7 Plus

Apple iPhone 7 Plus, 128 GB version (Jet Black) is up for grabs at Rs 82,000. Flipkart is also giving an additional Rs 23,000 off on exchange and additional Rs 3,000 off on regular exchange value. iPhone 7 Plus, 128 GB (Rose Gold) can be purchased for 82,000 too.

Apple iPhone 7

Apple iPhone 7, 128 GB (Jet Black) is available for Rs 65,000 and there an additional Rs 23,000 off on exchange and additional Rs 3,000 off on regular exchange value on this as well.

Apple iPhone 6S

Apple iPhone 6s, 32GB (Space Grey), (Rose Gold) are available at a price of Rs 46,999. People can get Rs 23,000 off on exchange and additional Rs 3,000 off on regular exchange value.

Apple iPhone 6

Apple iPhone 6, 16GB (Space Grey) is retailing for Rs 31, 990. People can get up to Rs 24,000 off on exchange and an additional Rs 4,000 off on regular exchange value.

Apple Accessories

Accessories such as keyboards and mouse get a flat 50 per cent and 25 per cent discount during the three-day fest.