Tech
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Top 10 Offers on Samsung Galaxy Android Smartphones

Here are top 10 deals on Samsung Galaxy Android smartphone you cannot miss.

News18.com

Updated:September 21, 2017, 1:36 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Top 10 Offers on Samsung Galaxy Android Smartphones
Looking to buy a latest Samsung smartphone? Check out these deals on Flipkart. (Image: News18.com)
During the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, smartphone giant Samsung is offering its popular handsets for a discounted price. Samsung Galaxy Note 8 launch seems to have an effect on the existing flagship lineup of Samsung. Samsung has now cut down the price of the Samsung Galaxy S8+ 6GB RAM, 128GB storage variant in India by Rs 5,000. The Galaxy S8+ variant, which previously cost Rs 70,900, is now available on the official Samsung website for Rs 65,900. The Galaxy S8 and S8+ smartphones were first launched for Rs 74,900 back in April.

This move by Samsung is likely to make way for its next high-end offering - Galaxy Note 8 which is expected to be available in India by mid-September. The Note 8 comes as the highest-priced smartphone by Samsung till date and is likely to carry a price tag of more than Rs 70,000 in India. Interestingly, the price cut has been limited to the 6GB RAM, 128GB storage variant of the Galaxy S8+.

Also read: Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Top Offers on iPhone 7 Plus, 7, iPhone 6S, 6

Here are top 10 deals on Samsung Galaxy Android smartphone you cannot miss.


1) Samsung Galaxy S8 Offer Price-- Rs 53,900

2) Samsung Galaxy S8+ Offer Price—Rs 60,900

3) Samsung Galaxy S7 Offer Price-- Rs 29,990

4) Samsung Galax On Nxt (64GB) Offer Price-- Rs 12,900

5) Samsung C7 Pro Offer Price-- Rs 24,900

6) Samsung Galaxy On Max Offer Price-- Rs 15,900

7) Samsung C9 Pro Offer Price-- Rs 31,900

8) Samsung J7 Pro Offer Price-- Rs 20,900

9) Samsung Galaxy J7 Offer Price-- Rs 9,490

10) Samsung J7 Max Offer Price-- Rs 17,990

Note: The prices indicated here are according to Flipkart website which may get updated without any prior notice.

Also read: Flipkart Sale: Huawei P9 With Leica Dual-lens Camera For Rs 14,999 Instead of Rs 39,999

WATCH VIDEO: Samsung Galaxy Note 8 First Look | The 7th Galaxy Note is Here

Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Exclusive Interview: Ratan Tata Lavishes Praise on PM Narendra Modi, Says He Will Deliver a New India

Exclusive Interview: Ratan Tata Lavishes Praise on PM Narendra Modi, Says He Will Deliver a New India

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES