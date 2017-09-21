Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Top 10 Offers on Samsung Galaxy Android Smartphones

During the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, smartphone giant Samsung is offering its popular handsets for a discounted price. Samsung Galaxy Note 8 launch seems to have an effect on the existing flagship lineup of Samsung. Samsung has now cut down the price of the Samsung Galaxy S8+ 6GB RAM, 128GB storage variant in India by Rs 5,000. The Galaxy S8+ variant, which previously cost Rs 70,900, is now available on the official Samsung website for Rs 65,900. The Galaxy S8 and S8+ smartphones were first launched for Rs 74,900 back in April.This move by Samsung is likely to make way for its next high-end offering - Galaxy Note 8 which is expected to be available in India by mid-September. The Note 8 comes as the highest-priced smartphone by Samsung till date and is likely to carry a price tag of more than Rs 70,000 in India. Interestingly, the price cut has been limited to the 6GB RAM, 128GB storage variant of the Galaxy S8+.Offer Price-- Rs 53,900Offer Price—Rs 60,900Offer Price-- Rs 29,990Offer Price-- Rs 12,900Offer Price-- Rs 24,900Offer Price-- Rs 15,900Offer Price-- Rs 31,900Offer Price-- Rs 20,9009) Samsung Galaxy J7 Offer Price-- Rs 9,49010) Samsung J7 Max Offer Price-- Rs 17,990