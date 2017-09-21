Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Top 10 Offers on Samsung Galaxy Android Smartphones
Here are top 10 deals on Samsung Galaxy Android smartphone you cannot miss.
Looking to buy a latest Samsung smartphone? Check out these deals on Flipkart. (Image: News18.com)
During the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, smartphone giant Samsung is offering its popular handsets for a discounted price. Samsung Galaxy Note 8 launch seems to have an effect on the existing flagship lineup of Samsung. Samsung has now cut down the price of the Samsung Galaxy S8+ 6GB RAM, 128GB storage variant in India by Rs 5,000. The Galaxy S8+ variant, which previously cost Rs 70,900, is now available on the official Samsung website for Rs 65,900. The Galaxy S8 and S8+ smartphones were first launched for Rs 74,900 back in April.
This move by Samsung is likely to make way for its next high-end offering - Galaxy Note 8 which is expected to be available in India by mid-September. The Note 8 comes as the highest-priced smartphone by Samsung till date and is likely to carry a price tag of more than Rs 70,000 in India. Interestingly, the price cut has been limited to the 6GB RAM, 128GB storage variant of the Galaxy S8+.
Here are top 10 deals on Samsung Galaxy Android smartphone you cannot miss.
1) Samsung Galaxy S8 Offer Price-- Rs 53,900
2) Samsung Galaxy S8+ Offer Price—Rs 60,900
3) Samsung Galaxy S7 Offer Price-- Rs 29,990
4) Samsung Galax On Nxt (64GB) Offer Price-- Rs 12,900
5) Samsung C7 Pro Offer Price-- Rs 24,900
6) Samsung Galaxy On Max Offer Price-- Rs 15,900
7) Samsung C9 Pro Offer Price-- Rs 31,900
8) Samsung J7 Pro Offer Price-- Rs 20,900
9) Samsung Galaxy J7 Offer Price-- Rs 9,490
10) Samsung J7 Max Offer Price-- Rs 17,990
Note: The prices indicated here are according to Flipkart website which may get updated without any prior notice.
WATCH VIDEO: Samsung Galaxy Note 8 First Look | The 7th Galaxy Note is Here
