Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Top 25 Offers on Samsung, Moto, LG, Vivo, Xiaomi Smartphones And More

Here are the top 25 smartphone deals during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale that you can consider while buying a new phone.

News18.com

Updated:September 21, 2017, 3:27 PM IST
Flagships like the Samsung Galaxy S7 and the LG V20 are being offered at lucrative discounted prices. (Image: REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji)
E-commerce major Flipkart today introduced offers on smartphones during the Big Billion Days sale. While Flipkart is offering some interesting deals on the older iPhones, there are some great offers in the budget Android smartphone segment as well. Flagships like the Samsung Galaxy S7 and the LG V20 are being offered at lucrative discounted prices. Also, popular phones from Motorola, Lenovo and Xiaomi are also available for attractive prices.

1. Oppo F3 (4GB/64GB) Offer Price-- Rs: 18,990

2. Oppo F3 Plus (64GB) Offer Price-- Rs: 24,990

3. Moto Z Offer Price-- Rs: 24,999

4. Moto X Force Offer Price-- Rs: 17,449

5. Samsung J7 Max Offer Price-- Rs: 17,990

6. LG V20 Offer Price-- Rs: 31,399

7. Moto Z Play Offer Price-- Rs: 21,999

8. Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro Offer Price-- Rs: 20,900

9. Asus Zenfone 4 Selfie Pro Offer Price-- Rs: 23,999

10. Samsung C7 Pro Offer Price-- Rs: 24,900

11. Samsung Galaxy S8 Offer Price-- Rs: 53,900

12. Samsung Galaxy On Max Offer Price-- Rs: 15,900

13. Samsung C9 Pro Offer Price-- Rs: 31,900

14. Samsung Galaxy S7 Offer Price-- Rs: 29,990

15. Moto Z2 Play Offer Price-- Rs: 24,999

16. Samsung J7 Pro Offer Price-- Rs: 20,900

17. Samsung Galax On Nxt (64GB) Offer Price-- Rs: 12,900

18. Moto G5 Plus (32GB/ 4GB RAM) Offer Price-- Rs: 12,999

19. Lenovo K8 Plus (32GB) Offer Price-- Rs: 8,999

20. Moto C Plus (16GB) Offer Price-- Rs: 5,999

21. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 (64GB) Offer Price-- Rs: 10,999

22. Xiaomi Mi Max 2 (64GB) Offer Price-- Rs: 14,999

23. Asus Zenfone 4 Selfie Dual Camera (64GB) Offer Price-- Rs: 13,999

24. Vivo V5 (32GB) Offer Price-- Rs: 16,990

25. Sony Xperia XZs Offer Price-- Rs: 39,990

