Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Top 25 Offers on Samsung, Moto, LG, Vivo, Xiaomi Smartphones And More
Here are the top 25 smartphone deals during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale that you can consider while buying a new phone.
Flagships like the Samsung Galaxy S7 and the LG V20 are being offered at lucrative discounted prices. (Image: REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji)
E-commerce major Flipkart today introduced offers on smartphones during the Big Billion Days sale. While Flipkart is offering some interesting deals on the older iPhones, there are some great offers in the budget Android smartphone segment as well. Flagships like the Samsung Galaxy S7 and the LG V20 are being offered at lucrative discounted prices. Also, popular phones from Motorola, Lenovo and Xiaomi are also available for attractive prices.
Here are the top 25 smartphone deals during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale that you can consider while buying a new phone.
1. Oppo F3 (4GB/64GB) Offer Price-- Rs: 18,990
2. Oppo F3 Plus (64GB) Offer Price-- Rs: 24,990
3. Moto Z Offer Price-- Rs: 24,999
4. Moto X Force Offer Price-- Rs: 17,449
5. Samsung J7 Max Offer Price-- Rs: 17,990
6. LG V20 Offer Price-- Rs: 31,399
7. Moto Z Play Offer Price-- Rs: 21,999
8. Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro Offer Price-- Rs: 20,900
9. Asus Zenfone 4 Selfie Pro Offer Price-- Rs: 23,999
10. Samsung C7 Pro Offer Price-- Rs: 24,900
11. Samsung Galaxy S8 Offer Price-- Rs: 53,900
12. Samsung Galaxy On Max Offer Price-- Rs: 15,900
13. Samsung C9 Pro Offer Price-- Rs: 31,900
14. Samsung Galaxy S7 Offer Price-- Rs: 29,990
15. Moto Z2 Play Offer Price-- Rs: 24,999
16. Samsung J7 Pro Offer Price-- Rs: 20,900
17. Samsung Galax On Nxt (64GB) Offer Price-- Rs: 12,900
18. Moto G5 Plus (32GB/ 4GB RAM) Offer Price-- Rs: 12,999
19. Lenovo K8 Plus (32GB) Offer Price-- Rs: 8,999
20. Moto C Plus (16GB) Offer Price-- Rs: 5,999
21. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 (64GB) Offer Price-- Rs: 10,999
22. Xiaomi Mi Max 2 (64GB) Offer Price-- Rs: 14,999
23. Asus Zenfone 4 Selfie Dual Camera (64GB) Offer Price-- Rs: 13,999
24. Vivo V5 (32GB) Offer Price-- Rs: 16,990
25. Sony Xperia XZs Offer Price-- Rs: 39,990
WATCH VIDEO: HP Spectre X360 Review | Is it Worth Rs 1.57 Lakh?
WATCH VIDEO: HP Spectre X360 Review | Is it Worth Rs 1.57 Lakh?
