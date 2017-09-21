Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Top Offers on iPhone 7 Plus, 7, iPhone 6S, 6

Flipkart has kick started its Big Billion Days sale for smartphone today wit some interesting offers on the older Apple iPhones like the iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 6S, iPhone 6 and iPhone SE. The new iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone 8 are just incremental updates to the 7 Plus and 7. Also, the iPhone X being way too expensive for most buyers in India, consumers might find the deals on these iPhones attractive.Price: Rs 59,999 (128GB) / Rs 55,999 (32GB) / Rs 67,999 (256GB)Price: Rs 49,999 (128GB) / Rs 38,999 (32GB)Price: Rs 30,999 (32GB)Price: Rs 20,999 (32GB)Price: Rs 17,999 (32GB)Apple has announced three new iPhones- iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X. All the three iPhones will be available in 64GB and 256 GB storage variants. The iPhone 8 (64GB) variant will cost Rs 64,000 in India while the 256GB iPhone 8 is priced at Rs 77,000. On the other hand, the iPhone 8 Plus 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs 73,000 and the top-end 256GB iPhone 8 Plus costs Rs 86,000. The new iPhones flaunt a glass rear panel and are the first to support wireless charging.The special edition iPhone X 64GB costs Rs 89,000 while the 256GB storage version costs Rs 1,02,000. The iPhone X also comes with a front and back glass design. The iPhone X comes in two in finishes of Space Gray and Silver.The iPhone X comes with a super Retina display from Apple. It’s a 5.8-inch display and offers 458ppi of pixel density. The display used in the iPhone X uses OLED technology. In addition it gets 3D Touch as well as tap on screen wake function for the iPhone X. Swipe up from the bottom is a simple gesture that replaces the home button function on the iPhone X.