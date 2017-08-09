Flipkart 'Big Freedom Sale': Top Smartphone Deals on iPhone 7, Google Pixel, Moto E4 Plus And More

Flipkart has started its Pre-Independence Day Sale under the banner name 'Big Freedom Sale'. Starting 12 am, AUgust 9, the sale will go on until August 11 midnight. Flipkart’s Big Freedom Sale is offering discounts on smartphones, TVs, Electronics and more such products. Flipkart is also offering a minimum discount of 70 percent on some of its product under the category ‘Largest Democracy, Legendary Deals’. Buyers can avail an additional 10 percent cash back upon using HDFC Bank debit and credit cards. Flipkart has also put up a 72 hours Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Sale on its website, along with an extra Rs 1,000 off as an exchange offer.Apart from the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, here is a list of smartphones under discount at the Flipkart Big Freedom Sale:The Apple iPhone 7 is seeing a flat discount of Rs 13,201 and is now priced at Rs 42,999 under the Big Freedom Sale.The Samsung budget offering has been put up on sale with a discount of Rs 3,000, bringing its price to Rs 12,900.As per Flipkart, the Google Pixel's offered price of Rs 43,000 under the sale comes after a discount of Rs 18,000.The Lenovo smartphone is priced at Rs 9,499 after a discount of Rs 2,500.The recently launched Motorola smartphone is priced at Rs 9,999 and will see a discount of Rs 899 on transaction through HDFC bank account.