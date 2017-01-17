Flipkart Funds Parenting Network Tinystep With 2 Million Dollars

Tinystep, a parenting social network has received funding from e-commerce giant, Flipkart.

Tinystep is a startup that works in the sphere of pregnancy and parenting. With the funding, the startup aspires to advance their product, better the user experience and expand their services.

Flipkart instilled its faith in Tinystep with a $2 million funding as they saw potential in Tinystep’s product and traction. The app’s features continue to gain favour within the user base and outside, attracting more and more parents by the day, both expecting and new. Tinystep’s rating is 4.8 on the playstore.

Ram Papatla - VP Product at Flipkart and Tinystep Board Member said, “Tinystep has a great team which has built strong community-focused features, including chat with trusted parents on the platform, one stop location to store and share all baby pictures etc, which are driving user adoption.”

