Flipkart in Talks to Buy Stake in BookMyShow- Report
The talks are at a preliminary stage and may see Flipkart picking up a significant minority stake in BookMyShow.
E-commerce firm Flipkart is in talks for a partnership with online ticketing platform BookMyShow in a bid to build out its services and transaction offering, the Economic Times newspaper reported. The talks are at a preliminary stage and may see Flipkart picking up a significant minority stake in BookMyShow, two people familiar with the discussions told the paper Flipkart, which secured nearly $2.5 billion in funding from Japan's SoftBank Group in August, did not respond to a request for comment. BookMyShow, owned by Mumbai-based Bigtree Entertainment Pvt Ltd, was not immediately available for comment.
3 Reasons To Buy Apple iPhone 8 Plus and 2 Reasons To Skip It | Feat The Unbiased Blog
