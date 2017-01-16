Flipkart Now Selling Lenovo Z2 Plus For Rs 14,999

Lenovo Z2 Plus (3GB/32GB variant) is now available on e-tailer Flipkart for Rs 14,999 starting Monday, the company said in a statement.

Additionally, 4GB/64GB variant will also be available at retail stores soon.

Lenovo Z2 Plus, which is already available on Amazon.in, features a 5-inch display with 1920x1080 resolution and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor. The device also comes with 'U health' app that keeps track of your step, distance and calories.

The 4G VoLTE-enabled smartphone sports 13MP rear camera and an 8-megapixel front camera and supports 4K capture, 1080p time-lapse and slow-motion recording.

Also read: Lenovo Z2 Plus Review: Not An Extraordinary Smartphone For Rs 19,999