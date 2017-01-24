Flipkart Republic Day Sale: Apple iPhone 6 at Rs 27,990; Rs 5,000 off on iPhone 7 and More

Flipkart's 'Republic Day Sale' will begin on January 25 (Tuesday at 12am IST) through Thursday and the e-Commerce site is giving an additional discount to Citi credit card holders.

It is pertinent to note that Flipkart has asked buyers to add products to their wishlist and stated the top five of those shortlisted products will be available under a special deal.

The top offers on the site during the sale include - flat Rs 5,000 off on Apple iPhone 7, iPhone 6S (32GB variant) at Rs 45,499 and iPhone 6 (Space Grey) at Rs 27,990 amongst many others.

There's an additional discount of Rs 4,000 on iPhone 6 under exchange offer.

The site is also offering a 25 per cent discount on the Lenovo Phab (16GB version) as part of this early sale.