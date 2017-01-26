Flipkart Value Marked Down Again
Fidelity has marked down the value of its holding in Flipkart by around 36 percent. (Image: REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa)
U.S.-based mutual fund Fidelity Rutland Square Trust II has marked down the value of its holding in Indian e-commerce firm Flipkart Online Services Pvt Ltd by around 36 percent.
Fidelity, in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, dated Jan 24, logged the price of its holding as $52.13 per share as of Nov. 30, from $81.55 at the end of August.
That would value Flipkart at $5.58 billion, as per the available record of outstanding shares, Mint newspaper reported.
Fidelity did not respond to a Reuters request for comment. Flipkart declined to comment.
The mark down comes as Flipkart faces increasing competition from Amazon.com Inc's Amazon India. It follows a string of similar moves by mutual funds and investors in the last year, local media have reported.
Flipkart has undergone a change in top-level management in recent months, something widely interpreted as renewed focus on profit margin over volume growth.
