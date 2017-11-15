Flipkart’s Billion Capture+ Sale: How to Get This New Smartphone For Less Than Rs 1300

Flipkart’s private brand, Billion, has launched its first smartphone, the Billion Capture+ that goes on sale starting 15th November, 00:00 hours. The phone will be available in two variants - the 3GB RAM/32GB internal storage variant at Rs 10,999 and the 4GB RAM/64GB internal storage variant at Rs. 12,999. Available only on Flipkart, the phone comes with offers which can take down the effective price to less than Rs 1300.The Capture+ will be available with a slew of offers on the launch day, including:• 10% instant discount with HDFC Bank Debit and Credit Cards (T&C Apply)• Extra Rs. 1000 off on exchange of select models• Guaranteed Buyback Value of Rs. 5200 (T&C Apply)Apart from these, the Billion Capture+ can be owned starting at just Rs. 917/month, with no-cost EMIs on all credit cards & Bajaj FinServ. The phone is also available to buy with cash on delivery.The Capture+ is also launching with the following partner offers:• Free 10-ride Ola Share Pass worth Rs 249.• Free 3-month SonyLIV Premium membership.• Free 60GB additional data from Idea Cellular.• Upto 60% off on Flipkart Smartbuy accessories.• Extra 20% off on Billion range of products.About the phone:In terms of specifications, the device sports 13MP + 13MP dual rear cameras with dual-tone flash and runs an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor (that also powers Xiaomi's hugely popular Redmi Note 4). The smartphone comes with a 3,500mAh battery and "quick charge" technology that, the company claimed, would provide seven hours of battery life with 15 minutes of charge. The phone runs Android Nougat operating system (OS), sports a metal body and a fingerprint sensor on the rear.