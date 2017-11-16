Flipkart’s Billion Capture+ Smartphone Sold Out on Day One

Flipkart announced today that its first smartphone, the Billion Capture+, sold out on Day 1 amid an overwhelming response from customers. The “Made for India” smartphone went on sale from 00:00 hours on November 15, and was sold out on the same day. The Capture+ will go on sale again on Flipkart, on November 20 - a second chance for thousands of buyers who couldn’t get their hands on the phone during the first sale. A host of exclusive launch offers will be available again, including no-cost EMIs, exchange offers and more.The smartphone comes with a 3,500mAh battery and "quick charge" technology that, the company claimed, would provide seven hours of battery life with 15 minutes of charge. The phone runs Android Nougat operating system (OS), sports a metal body and a fingerprint sensor on the rear and will offer unlimited cloud storage. Earlier this week, Flipkart, India’s largest e-commerce platform, launched the Billion Capture+, produced exclusively to address the unique needs of Indian customers. The Billion Capture+ is designed, engineered, manufactured and tested in India. It is part of Flipkart’s private label Billion, which provides a range of Made in India, Made for India products.Billion is also starting off with a network of 130+ service centers covering more than 125 cities. With F1 solutions - an in-house service provider, Billion starts off with an advantage vs. other newcomers in this category. The Billion Capture+ is available in two configurations - 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM at Rs. 10,999 and 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM at Rs. 12,999. Both variants come in two colours - Mystic Black and Desert Gold.