Ford Heads to China For Electric Passenger Vehicles
Ford now looks to China for its future electric vehicles. The company has signed a MoU with a Chinese automaker to build electric passenger vehicles in the country.
The logo of Ford is seen during the 87th International Motor Show at Palexpo in Geneva, Switzerland.(Image: REUTERS)
Ford Motor Company said on Tuesday it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Chinese firm Anhui Zotye Automobile Co to explore establishing a joint venture to build electric passenger vehicles in China. It said in an emailed statement that the vehicles produced would be sold under a brand owned by the new joint venture in which both companies would hold a 50-50 stake.
Zotye, which Ford described as the market leader in China's all-electric small vehicle segment, sold more than 16,000 all-electric vehicles this year through July, representing a year-on-year growth of 56 percent, it said. Back in April, Ford had announced its plans to invest Can$500 million (US$376 million) in Canada to create 300 research and engineering jobs amid its drive to connect cars to the internet.
Watch Video: Ford Mustang GT Review
