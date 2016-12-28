Fossil Q Marshal Stainless Steel Review: The Elegant Moto 360

The Fossil Q Marshal Stainless Steel Android Wear smartwatch arrived in India for a price of Rs 21,995. In terms of features, the Fossil Q Marshal is entirely dominated by Google’s Android Wear.

International luxury accessories maker Fossil is latest to enter the Android Wear bandwagon in India. The company has introduced wearables spanning across six of Fossil Group's licensed brands in October – Fossil Q, Michael Kors Connected, Skagen Connected, Chaps, Emporio Armani and Misfit. However, a Fossil watch always has a class of its own.

(Image: Manav Sinha/ News18.com)

Is it worth buying? Here is the review.

What’s cool?



The Fossil Q Marshal Stainless Steel makes a statement of its own. It looks classy and has premium written all over it. The quality of the dial along with actual stainless steel band makes it stand apart from the otherwise crowded Android Wear watches. It is definitely a gadget you would love to flaunt.

Coming to the ‘smart’ aspect of the watch, the Fossil Q Marshal offers the simplicity and elegance of Google’s Android Wear operating system. The software features are common to any Android Wear smartwatch.

The flat tyre dial design of the Fossil Q Marshal will remind you of the Moto 360. It is the revamped version of the cheaper Moto 360 in terms of build quality and style.

(Image: Manav Sinha/ News18.com)

What’s not so cool?



After spending Rs 21,995, the display quality of Fossil Q Marshall will disappoint. The colours are washed out, visibility in sunlight is poor and the glass is prone to scratches.

The battery life of the Fossil Q Marshall doesn’t impress. When the watch is connected, it runs out of battery by evening. The maximum battery life, when not connected, is around 20 hours. You simply cannot afford to forget the charger back at home. Talking of which, its magnet is weak and the watch slips off easily while charging.

Verdict



Fossil Q Marshal is simply the premium edition of an Android Wear smartwatch like the Moto 360. While it looks classy, the battery life and the display quality are not good enough for a watch that costs over Rs 20,000.