Four Affordable Laptops For Students to Buy This Diwali 2017

Laptops are not only becoming more popular for home or office use, but many schools are starting to incorporate them into their classrooms. Addressing the dual needs of access to content and the capability of content creation, laptops are becoming increasingly popular among students. They are perfect for managing one's day-to-day tasks and complex class assignments, seamlessly on-the-go. Even the laptop manufacturers are addressing the student's need of moving hastily from classroom to classroom and hence are aiming for lighter and more compact laptops.Such laptops should be the ideal buy for students. So here we bring you a list of laptops that address students' needs.With it's thin and light features for presentations, processing, multitasking and travel, HP Intel Core i3 Windows 10 is ideal for business schools. The device comes with a 15.6-inch display and 4 GB DDR4 RAM providing ample on-the-go storage space for documents and multi-media files, and a fast processor that enables it to seamlessly enable daily task lists. The laptop is equipped with a 64 bit Windows 10 Operating System and a 3-cell Lithium-ion battery 45W AC adapter, redefining the concept of portable computing, and providing true value for money.Dell Inspiron Intel Core i3 6th Gen 5559 Notebook designed for engineers to carry out multiple tasks and projects. It comes with a 15.6-inch display and a resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels for showcasing designs and presentations. It is also equipped with 4GB of RAM supported by the user-friendly Windows 10.For those who are always on-the-move and looking to switch between a laptop and a tablet, the Acer Aspire R11 R3-131T is a sleek, stylish and lightweight convertible laptop that sports a 360-degree display, allowing it to function as a regular laptop, as a tablet, and as a stand/tent giving a flexible user experience. It runs on Intel Pentium Quad Core Processor and Windows 10 Home OS, features an 11.6 inch HD LED Backlit TFT LCD with Multi-touch Ultra Slim Display that comes with a resolution of 1366×768 pixels, and 4GB DDR3 RAM that delivers a speed of 1,600 MHz. The integrated Intel HD graphics provide a smooth rendering of videos and media rich content, delivering the ultimate multimedia experience.The recently launched budget laptop Lava Helium 14 features a 14-inch Full HD (1080p) display and runs on Windows 10 operating system. The notebook is powered by an Intel Atom processor, paired with 2GB RAM and 32GB internal memory. The storage can be expanded up to 128GB via a microSD card slot. Intel’s 14nm manufacturing process and extensive power optimisation combine to deliver a smooth performance for an enhanced experience. This laptop is a no-brainer for students who require a powerful performance albeit on a tight budget. Providing easy mobility with its sleek, fan-less and lightweight built, it is both portable and powerful – a combination every student looks for in their device.