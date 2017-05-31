Four Instant Cameras For Summer Snaps

This year has seen instant cameras make a major comeback. These spur-of-the-moment snappers are often referred to as "Polaroid" cameras, after the brand that brought them to mainstream fame in the 1980s, but several brands have models available. Instant cameras are a growing trend and can capture the moment instantly with hard copy photo prints, whether at parties or on vacay.

Fujifilm Instax Square SQ10

Fujifilm's latest instant camera is also the first hybrid square-format shooter. It has a digital sensor and new built-in image processing technologies. These help capture sharp and color-rich photos and maintain brightness levels in low light, as well as helping the autofocus track moving subjects. The Instax Square SQ10 has 10 colour filters, a handy brightness control tool and a vignetting function.

The Fujifilm Instax Square SQ10 is out now priced US$280. A 10-sheet pack of film costs US$17.

Polaroid Snap Touch

No pick of instant cameras would be complete without a model from the format's pioneer, Polaroid, which is still present in the market with the Snap Touch. This compact camera fits comfortably in hand and has a 13-Megapixel sensor and a 3.5-inch touchscreen, which is handy for cropping photos or applying filters.

The Polaroid Snap Touch is priced US$179.99. A 50-sheet pack of film costs about US$25.

Lomography Lomo'Instant Wide

The Lomo'Instant Wide is a large-format instant camera. It has a range of interchangeable lenses (from ultra-wide-angle to close-up options) for shooting creative photos in all circumstances. Coloured filters can also slide into the camera to create various effects.

The Lomography Lomo'Instant Wide sells for US$199 with a 20-sheet pack of film available from about US$17.

Prynt Pocket

This isn't a camera but a portable photo printer to hook up to an iPhone. This accessory can print any photo, anywhere, anytime, directly from an Apple smartphone via the Lightning connector. Note that with compatible paper, the photo prints are also adhesive. A model for Android smartphones is expected soon.

The Prynt Pocket is available for preorder priced US$150 (with shipping due to begin June 2017). A 40-sheet pack of printer paper costs US$20.

