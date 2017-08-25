DMRC: Now Get Free WiFi at all Blue Line Metro Stations

Delhi Metro on Friday launched free high-speed Wi-Fi service at all 50 stations of its Blue Line service. Passengers can now use the service between Dwarka Sector 21 and Vaishali/Noida City Centre stations by searching for Wi-Fi options and selecting 'Oui DMRC Free Wi-fi' for one-time registration, a DMRC statement said."With this facility, passengers will be able to use all standard internet applications inside the station premises," said the Delhi Metro Rail Corp. The transporter would provide WiFi on its entire network in a phased manner and was hopeful of starting it on the Yellow Line (HUDA City Centre-Samaypur Badli) and in Airport Line metro trains in six to nine months.Wi-Fi service was started at all six stations of the Airport Line in October last year.