FreeCharge Now Offers e-Wallet Payments Across Women Clothing Brands

FreeCharge will now enable e-wallet payments across women clothing brands W, Aurelia and Wishful under the umbrella of TCNS Clothing Company Pvt. Ltd.

The partnership will enable FreeCharge to serve the contemporary women customers in over 380 stores across 85 cities.

In order to make the payment, the customers would just need to scan the QR code using their FreeCharge app at the store and pay using his or her FreeCharge balance.

With this feature, TCNS customers across cities will get to experience the swiftness of payments and can make purchases across a wide assortment of Indian contemporary dresses ranging from Kurtis, bottoms, drapes, ensembles, Jewellery and Bags and pay using FreeCharge.

With an increasing focus on cashless economy, offline stores are increasing digital payment solutions to offer convenience to their customers.

FreeCharge is also witnessing this shift and has associated with brands like Shoppers Stop, Pantaloons, Hush Puppies, Bata, Vishal Mega Mart amongst several other partners.

