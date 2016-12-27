FreeCharge Payments Now Accepted on eBay
both FreeCharge and eBay customers can access over 100 million product listings and pay using the FreeCharge wallet option. (Image: Freecharge)
Digital payment platform FreeCharge on Tuesday announced its partnership with the online marketplace eBay India.
With this, both FreeCharge and eBay customers can access over 100 million product listings and pay using the FreeCharge wallet option.
"We are pleased to associate with eBay as their payment partner. We hope this partnership will fuel growth for both eBay and FreeCharge in the days to come," said Sudeep Tandon, CBO, FreeCharge in a statement.
Users can also avail 25 per cent cashback offer on selecting FreeCharge as the payment mode.
"Such associations will also help e-commerce platforms to minimise cash on delivery (COD) orders and enhance the online shopping experience for buyers," Tandon added.
