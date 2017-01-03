FreeCharge Ties up With Grofers to Make Grocery Purchases Cashless

FreeCharge today announced its alliance with Grofers to help consumers go cashless for their purchases across categories like groceries, food and vegetables, beauty and wellness, baby care, electronics and appliances, home and office needs among many others.

FreeCharge, which has tie-ups with retail chains like Hypercity, M.K. retail, Heritage Fresh etc. will further strengthen its presence in the grocery and shopping category with this association.

Speaking on the partnership, Sudeep Tandon, Chief Business Officer, FreeCharge said, “Through this association, we want to address the problem of present day homemakers who are constantly juggling multiple responsibilities and can’t step out for their day to day needs shopping.”

"Integrating with FreeCharge provides our customers with a safe & quick payment option for their daily needs items. This is another step from us in giving our customers a convenient and hassle-free shopping experience." added SharadHarjai, Director-Marketing, Grofers.

FreeCharge users ordering on Grofers can also avail a limited period 10% Cashback offer while placing orders on their app/website.

