FreeCharge, Twenty Four Seven Tie up to Make Grocery Payments Cashless

FreeCharge, today announced its partnership with Twenty Four Seven, a ‘round-the-clock’ convenience format retail chain.

With the partnership, FreeCharge consumers can pay for more than 3500 products and services at every Twenty Four Seven store using their FreeCharge wallet.

The customer just needs to install the FreeCharge app and scan the QR code at the outlet to make the payment.

These products cut across categories like Beverages, Dairy, General Merchandize, House Needs, Ready Foods and Staples amongst several others.

Twenty Four Seven has over 45 stores in Delhi NCR region.

FreeCharge had recently announced its partnership with Grofers to offer cashless grocery purchase for its customers and has tie-ups with retail chains like HyperCity, Heritage Fresh, M.K. Retail and now Twenty Four Seven marking its presence in the category.

Commenting on the partnership, Sudeep Tandon, Chief Business Officer, FreeCharge said, “Through this association, we’ll help consumers go cashless for their grocery and other purchases at Twenty Four Seven and experience the ease of digital payments.”

FreeCharge users can also avail a 20% Cashback offer on their purchases at Twenty Four Seven on their purchases at the stores in Delhi.

