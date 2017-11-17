French Tech Hub in India to be Set up in Bengaluru

The first French Tech Hub in India would be established in Bengaluru with international collaborations on R and D under a MoU signed by the Karnataka government and Business France India. The French Tech Hub is part of the five programmes identified under the umbrella of the French Tech as part of the partnership to develop and intensify mutually beneficial cooperation with the Karnataka government. Twenty-two French Tech Hubs have been set up in the world."The establishing of the French Tech Hub in Bengaluru will provide a single point access to innovations in France," IT, BT and Tourism Minister Priyank Kharge said. The MoU was signed at the ongoing Bangalore Tech Summit 2017, a flagship programme of the Karnataka government, on the second day of the mega-event here. Kharge said Bengaluru has been the innovation and start-up hub of the country and has proven to be a preferred location for start-ups. "We intend to provide best in class exposure to our start-ups for cross learning, incubation and partnerships.India's 1st Tech And Auto Show Awards 2017 | Vote And Win a SmartphoneIn this regard, the partnership with Business France India will enable Karnataka start-ups to leverage the inherent strength of France in education and R&D," he said. The MoU sees promise in the dynamic start-up ecosystem which has emerged in France over the last few years as well as the strength of Karnataka as a start-up hub, a release said. Five areas identified for the MoU include promotion ofFrench Tech Ticket, a program designed for entrepreneurs from all over the world who want to create their startups in France, international collaboration and learning and commercial expedition. Business France is the national agency supporting the international development of the French economy. Its three key responsibilities are to support French or foreign companies with their international development, facilitate job-creating foreign investment in France and promote France's attractiveness to business.