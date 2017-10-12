Fujifilm 'X-E3' Mirrorless Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Expanding its X Series range of premium mirrorless digital cameras, Fujifilm India Pvt Ltd on Wednesday launched FUJIFILM "X-E3" in India. The camera is available in black and silver colours at a starting price of Rs 70,999 (for the body only). "X-E3" with "23mm F2" kit is priced at Rs 89,999 and "18-55" kit is at Rs 1,02,999. The Japanese imaging technology pioneer aims to capture the top spot in the premium mirrorless camera market by 2019."The X series was first introduced in March 2011 and is now the most widely accepted mirrorless camera among photographers. In India too, we see much potential in the mirrorless camera segment," said Yasunobu Nishiyama, Managing Director, Fujifilm India Pvt Ltd, in a statement. "FUJIFILM 'X-E3' has been refined to maximise functional performance. Our endeavour will be to delight our customers by launching new X-series line-up in the coming years," Nishiyama added. "X-E3" features 24.3MP "APS-C sized X-Trans CMOS III" sensor and X-processor pro-image processing engine.The device has large phase detection autofocus (AF) area and an updated algorithm to deliver fastest AF speed of 0.06 sec. "X-E3" offers 5.0 fps live-view shooting, a quick start-up time of 0.4 seconds, a shutter time lag of 0.050 seconds and a shooting interval of 0.25 seconds. The camera is able to track moving subjects twice as fast as previous models, the company claimed. The top plate of the camera features two dials: one for shutter speed and the other for exposure compensation. In terms of connectivity, "X-E3" comes with Bluetooth feature to facilitate easy transfer of pictures.