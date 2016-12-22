Gaana-Music App Crosses 50 Million Downloads

Gaana announced that it has crossed 50 Million app downloads since it was launched 4 years back.

Gaana has added various features in the recent past which includes original content programming with top celebrities (likes of Asha Bhonsle, Shankar Mahadevan, Ashish Vidyarthi), a Facebook messenger music bot, local music integration, localisation of app in 9 languages, mobile wallet integrations, music recommendation engine and playability even at 2G speed which has helped enhance consumer experience for its user base.

Also read: Super Mario Game Sets Download Record But Nintendo Shares Lose

It also features its own content and Radio Mirchi shows across geographies. Its monthly streaming now crosses 1.5 billion as the company says.

Prashan Agarwal, COO, Gaana said, “With our focus on regional languages, we shall continue to make efforts in our services, which are available to all the Indian audience across different geographies in India and abroad.”

Also read: Disney Will Launch Shows for Snapchat

To celebrate this occasion, Gaana has also launched a promotion where participants can engage with the brand by recording a video while singing its jingle – “Bas Bajne chahiye gaana” to win free phones during the celebration period this entire month.

Gaana has more than 35 million registered users, 75 percent of which are less than 35 years old, 82 percent prefer to use their mobiles to access their favourite music and 45 percent of these users are from non-tier 1 cities.

Also read: PVR Cinemas Rolls Out AI Powered Chatbot on Their Website